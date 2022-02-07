A woman has gone viral for revealing a sneaky hack to find out if your partner might be cheating on you.

TikTok user @aurielouisse shared a video of her opening the sun visor on the passenger side of her boyfriend’s car and pulling its mirror halfway, then closing the visor with the mirror still partially open.

The video, captioned "how to know if he’s seeing someone LOL, #hack" has over 3.2 million views, 175,000 likes and over 1,000 comments on TikTok, with users debating the hack in the comment section.

The trick is to find out whether the visor mirror has been used by another person or not since the trap was first set.

If it has, the other person may close it after use, giving the suspecting partner a reason to believe they are being cheated on.

@aurielouisse old hack but effective

But the comment section was divided among people who saw this hack as genius, or debated how much trust there should be in a relationship.



One user said “1. Boys use mirrors too 2. His mom or sister or someone from his family could’ve used it 3. He might of used it 4. If u can’t trust him then break up.”

Another said: “If there is no trust, there is no relationship.”

Others also suggested this hack may not be as useful as people think, as one user said: “Until the car hits a speed bump and it fixes itself.”

Meanwhile, some people were genuinely confused at the entire video with one user adding: “I have no idea what just happened and at this point I’m afraid to ask.”

We hope no one feels the need to use this hack in the run-up to Valentine's Day, but if they do, we cannot confirm or deny how reliable it is in exposing cheaters!

