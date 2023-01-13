Sophie From Romania is the best feel-good story of 2023

If you've logged onto Twitter recently, you've probably come across Sophie from Romania.

Former BBC technology correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones and his wife Diane Coyle rescued the dog and have been using the social media platform to share her progress, as she gets settled into her new home.

The one-year-old dog started hiding behind a sofa but now she seems more at ease and allows people to pet her.

#SophiefromRomania frequently trends on Twitter and people are fascinated with her progress, so much so that Rory and the dog have been covered by numerous media outlets over the last few weeks.

And people are particularly invested in the family's story because they lost their old dog Cabbage last year, aged 15.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Cabbage had similarly been a viral sensation as Rory used Twitter to document daily walks.

When you read the news and consider the cost of living crisis, the war in Ukraine and numerous other issues happening, it is easy to feel disheartened.

But stories like these prove there is still a lot of good happening in the world.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.