Expert reveals how to keep spiders out of homes in Autumn

As the colder months creep in and spiders begin their mating season, experts have offered their top tips on how to keep spiders out.



The cold and wet weather brings spiders inside for warmth and shelter to find food and mates. Unfortunately for us, this means the eight-legged critters will begin to make their way into homes.

Alex Woods, from Victorian Plumbing, explained: "The heavy rainfall and mixture of cooler conditions and heat waves is encouraging the spiders inside. They can often be found in kitchens and bathrooms because their prey can be found in these more moist areas – attracted by food and water."

"There is a common myth that spiders climb up through drains and into bathtubs, however, this isn’t the case. Most of the time spiders will have come in another way and have chosen the bath or shower as they are attracted to dark, damp places."

iStock

Seal cracks and openings around windows and doors

"Spiders have to get in our homes some way, so starting by sealing any cracks or openings around your windows and doors will reduce the chances of an initial invasion."

Keep your bathroom clean and tidy

"Spiders hide in corners and tight spaces because they dislike being in the open. Keeping your bathroom organised and clean will reduce the chance of a spider spinning a web and cleaning will remove the small insects and food particles that attract the spiders inside.’"

Make a natural spider repellent using essential oils

"A drop of essential oil is enough to deter a spider. You can make your spider repellent by mixing essential oil (20 drops) and water in a spray bottle. Spray corners of your bathroom or any moist areas that are likely to attract the insects."



The best essential oils to use for your repellent are:

Tea Tree

Lavender

Peppermint

Citrus

Cinnamon

Use spider-repellent scents

"You can use the repellent to target specific spider-prone areas but to target the whole room, use an air freshener or a candle that contains citronella. Place one in your bathroom and let it work its magic."

Rub lemon peels over the windowsills

"This is a favourite trick of mine. Rub lemon peels all over the windowsills or anywhere spiders may try and perch like behind the toilet or cabinets. The citrus will repel them and will give your bathroom a nice scent."

Add spider-repelling plants to your bathroom

"Plants such as mint, lemongrass or eucalyptus will not only elevate your bathroom interior but they will help warn off spiders as they hate these kinds of aromas."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.