YouTuber uncovers dark adult version of SpongeBob made by show's creators

If you were a kid in the early 2000s, chances are you grew up watching the cartoon SpongeBob SquarePants during your childhood.

The loveable sea sponge and his best friend Patrick the starfish got up to all kinds of funny adventures, but now a dark adult version made by the show’s creators has found its way online.

SpongeBob “Behind Closed Doors” is a book of NSFW pornographic drawings created by the cartoon show’s storyboard artists.

The pictures that were never intended to see the light of day have now ended up online after they were recently uncovered by a lost media researcher this month.

In a 2012 interview, the former writer and storyboard director at the show, Kent Osborne, revealed that such drawings existed and explained that there existed a book of NSFW, obscene depictions of SpongeBob SquarePants characters drawn by the storyboard artists.

Osborne revealed: “At the end of the season, all the storyboard artists would do these hilarious, crude drawings of SpongeBob on Post-It notes just to make everyone else laugh.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

On 18 July, these images ended up being posted on YouTube by a user named LSuperSonicQ, who captioned the video: “The Darkest SpongeBob Lost Media, Found [Behind Closed Doors].”

The video was about the book as the video creator revealed they were in touch with someone who had a copy of the NSFW document.

It included a picture of the front cover and six images from inside the book which depicted characters from the cartoon engaging in sexual scenarios.

The YouTuber also tweeted about the discovery, writing: “This is, the lost SpongeBob HOLY GRAIL https://youtu.be/mo1xHGhgjZQ

“In the early 2000s, a dozen of SpongeBob's storyboard artists contributed inappropriate drawings to a book called Behind Closed Doors.

“For over 20 years this was unknown to exist and never been seen until today.”

indy100 has contacted Nickelodeon for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.