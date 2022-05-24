Some strippers on Twitter said they think recession is guaranteed - because the strip clubs are suddenly empty.



On Thursday (9 May), a woman who goes by @botticellibimbo on the platform said the following about the clubs: "The strip club is sadly a leading indicator, and I can promise y'all we r in a recession, lmao."

"Me getting stock alerts just to decide whether it's worth it to go to work," she further wrote in a subsequent tweet.

People took to the comment section of her post to confirm her sentiments about the strip clubs, as well as their own experiences in other industries that seemed to be declining.

"Nah fr, reading all these articles journalists and economists are like we're not in a recession we might not even get one this year or next…like the club is dead babe wym," one wrote.

"Tbh, I think we've been in a recession since fall 2020," another added.

A third wrote: "It's getting expensive out there. It's probably gonna get worse, unfortunately," another added.

Someone else, who is a "mail carrier," wrote: "' I'm a mail carrier and have noticed the lack of volume of packages coming from one of my customers that has a home business. S****'s gonna get worst smh," someone added.

According to data from the market research group IBISWorld, it estimates that the profit for US strip clubs has declined more than 12 per cent to $1.4bn (£1.2bn) in 2018, which is down from $1.6bn in 2012.



The research group also noted that the annual revenue growth at US strip clubs was 4.9 per cent between 2012 and 2017. It eventually slowed down to 1.9 percent from 2013 to 2018 and is projected to face another decrease at 1.7 per cent by 2023.

Revenue in the industry is also estimated to have decreased 17.4 per cent in 2020.

