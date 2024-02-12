Super Bowl fans share concern for man who went flying during halftime show

Usher's Super Bowl performance sent fans into overdrive on Sunday (11 February) with a host of surprise appearances from fellow stars.

Alicia Keys, will.i.am, Ludacris and Lil Jon joined the singer on stage for special collaborative performances of classic hits.

Taylor Swift was among celebrities watching from the crowd, alongside Blake Lively, Lady Gaga, the Kardashians, Beyonce and Jay Z.

Despite the star-studded event, one brief moment took the crown for many, leaving many viewers concerned for his wellbeing.

Many had to take double takes during Lil Jon's performance as one man in a blue shirt went flying to a freakishly high height during a snippet of 'Turn Down For What.'

"Someone see if this man is okay," one concerned X/Twitter wrote in response to the hilarious clip.

"Red Bull gives you wings," another humoured, while a third chimed in: "Looks kind of fun in my opinion."

A fourth joked: "I thought this was Justin Bieber finally coming out."

Meanwhile, one person asked: "Anyone else see that guy go flying in the air with the blue shirt and khakis???"

The biggest night in US sports saw the Kansas City Chiefs become the first back-to-back Super Bowl winners in 19 years, securing a 25-22 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Needing a field goal to extend the game or a touchdown to win, Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes orchestrated the match-winning drive to end the game with a touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman Jr.

The 49ers were leading by three in overtime after they opted for a field goal to go ahead 22-19, but were unable to get the decisive stop.

It was the second time in NFL history a Super Bowl went to overtime and the first post-season game to be decided under the league’s new overtime rules.

