Sydney Sweeney could face charges over latest bra stunt – here's what happened

Sydney Sweeney is running into trouble again in the ad campaign world, as it has now emerged that the Euphoria star could face legal action over her latest bra stunt.

In the lead-up to her lingerie line, Syrn, the 28-year-old shared footage of herself in a black hoodie and cargo pants, making her way up to the Hollywood Sign, where she hung bras as part of a promotional push.

While some fans hailed the footage as "iconic," others questioned whether the stunt crossed a legal line.

"Isn’t this illegal?" one asked, while another added: "This is literally vandalism and trespassing. Why would you post this?"





A third user chimed in with a deadpan observation: "Hey so this is a crime."

"There was no permission granted to do this as is required," the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce (which holds the intellectual property rights for the Hollywood Sign image) told TMZ, later following up with: "We are still investigating how and under what authority (if any) the Sweeney production accessed the site of the Sign."

Anyone caught climbing or decorating the Hollywood Sign is typically arrested on the spot. Trespassing at the iconic landmark can carry misdemeanour charges, with potential fines of up to $1,000 or even six months in jail.

Sweeney's new lingerie collection is reportedly financially backed by Coatue, a firm with investors including Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sánchez.

The LAPD told the Los Angeles Times that no police report had yet been filed regarding Sweeney’s alleged trespassing.

Indy100 reached out to LAPD for comment

