Euphoria Season 3 - Everything we know so far after official trailer release

The wait is almost over - Season 3 of Euphoria is coming next year, and the official trailer has finally dropped.

It's been a long time coming for fans of the HBO teen drama, as the last season aired in early 2022, which has meant there has been almost a four-year gap between the seasons.

But more information is now coming out after production wrapped in November.

Last month, the show's creator, Sam Levinson, shared a sneak peek of Season 3 at an HBO Max presentation in London and divulged some details about where some of our favourite characters have ended up when we catch up with them in the new episodes.

(L-R) Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Maude Apatow, Zendaya, Barbie Ferreira, Sydney Sweeney, Sam Levinson and Colman Domingo Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"I feel strongly this is our best season yet…" he teased, as per Variety.

Here is everything we know so far about Euphoria Season 3:

What do we know about the Euphoria Season 3 storyline?

First look image of Zendaya as Rue in Euphoria Season 3 Eddy Chen/HBO

With the last two seasons being set in high school, we already know that there will be a five-year time jump in the upcoming season, as the show's creator, Sam Levinson, shared.

“Five years felt like a natural place because if they’d gone to college, they’d be out of college at that time," he explained at HBO Max presentation in London, as per Variety.

Last time we saw Rue (Zendaya) struggle with addiction throughout season 2, but at the very end she reveals how she stayed sober for the remainder of the school year - so what has happened to her since then?

"We basically pick up Rue south of the border in Mexico, in debt to Laurie (Martha Kelly), trying to come up with some very innovative ways to pay it off.”

Then there was the explosive Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Nate (Jacob Elordi) storyline, who end up getting together in Season 2, despite Nate being the ex of Cassie's best friend Maddy (Alexa Demie) - and five years on, the couple are still together.

“And then Cassie is living in the suburbs with Nate, they’re engaged and she’s very addicted to social media and envious of what appears to be the big lives that all of her high school classmates are living at this point in time," Levinson said.

He also confirmed that Cassie and Nate are married in what promises to be "an unforgettable night".

This update comes after leaked photos emerged earlier this year on social media of Sweeney, dressed up in a wedding dress as she walked down the aisle with her on-screen mother, Suze Howard (Alanna Ubach).

What about Jules and Maddy?

“Jules (Hunter Schafer) is in art school, very nervous about having a career as a painter and trying to avoid responsibility at all costs," Levinson added.

"Maddy is working in Hollywood at a talent agency for a manager, she’s obviously got her own side hustles going. And Lexi [Apatow] is an assistant to a showrunner played by Sharon Stone, who is just absolutely delightful and a true icon.”

What happens in the Season 3 official trailer?

"A few years after high school... I don't know if life was exactly what I wished," Rue says in a voice-over at the beginning of the trailer as she's running away from someone.

"But somehow for the first time, I was beginning to have faith," as it cuts to Rue inside a church.

However, trouble is just around the corner as drug dealer Laurie finds Rue working south of the border in Mexico. "Hello, Rue. You owe me money," she tells her, and she has backup.

We then see what other characters are up to, with Nate working in construction, and Cassie becomes a cam girl. "I work all day. My bride-to-be is spread-eagled on the internet," Nate says.

"I was just making content," Cassie tells him.

As for the rest of the gang, Hunter Schafer‘s Jules is in art school; Alexa Demi’s Maddie is working at a Hollywood talent agency; and Maude Apatow‘s Lexi is working as an assistant to a showrunner..

"The problem is if you made a deal with the devil, there's no turning back," Rue says, hinting that she made more poor decisions.

Fans react to the official trailer release

Since the trailer dropped, fans have shared their reaction on social media, where many of them are worried about what is going to happen to Rue after Laurie tracked her down for the money she owes her.

Meanwhile other noted how different this latest season appears to be, given the five-year time jump from high school to the characters becoming adults.

One person said, "Imagine living your life thinking that stupid decision you made as a teen was long gone, then boom, 5yrs later it shows up. It’s bad for my good sis Rue. No fez to even help."





"Rue is so bones omfg," a second person wrote.

A third person added, "Rue about to have us stressed."









A fourth person commented, "That Euphoria s3 trailer…we getting an entirely different f***ing show."

"Wtf is that Euphoria trailer that’s a complete different show why are there so many action scenes," a fifth person posted.









Someone else shared, "That Euphoria trailer…we’ve lost the plot."





"Can’t help but scratch my head after watching the Euphoria S3 trailer my takeaway is that Sam Levinson didn’t know what direction he wanted to go in so he decided to run aimlessly," another person said.





"That Euphoria trailer is giving Fast & Furious vibes, I hope we don’t lose what makes Euphoria, Euphoria. Hyped up though," one viewer reacted.









Who is in the Euphoria Season 3 cast?

Sydney Sweeney is one of the major names returning for season 3 Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The confirmed cast returning for the new season includes:

Zendaya

Hunter Schafer

Jacob Elordi

Sydney Sweeney

Alexa Demie

Maude Apatow

Eric Dane

Colman Domingo

Martha Kelly

Chloe Cherry

Dominic Fike

Nika King

Alanna Ubach

Daeg Faerch

Melvin Bonez Estes

Paula Marshall

Sophia Rose Wilson

Zak Steiner

Meanwhile, there will also be new faces joining the Season 3 cast. These include Rosalía Trisha Paytas , Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Deadwyler, Eli Roth and Marshawn Lynch, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Kadeem Hardison, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert, Anna Van Patten, Asante Blackk, Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Colleen Camp, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, Jessica Blair Herman, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Rebecca Pidgeon and Sam Trammell.

Those who won't be returning for the upcoming season are Algee Smith (Chris McKay), Storm Reid (Gia, Rue's sister), Austin Abrams (Ethan Daley), as well as Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat, who left the show back in August 2022.

Angus Cloud, who played Fezco in seasons one and two, died in July 2023 at the age of 25.

When is the release date for Euphoria season 3?

An exact date for when Euphoria Season 3 hasn't been announced yet, but it has been confirmed that the show will premiere in April 2026 - so a three to four month wait.

Elsewhere from Indy100, Euphoria cast have ‘no idea’ what season 3 is about, and Euphoria season 3's storyline 'revealed' as cast spotted filming.

