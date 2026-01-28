LAPD respond after Sydney Sweeney’s bra stunt sparks debate

Sydney Sweeney has sparked fresh controversy in the ad campaign world after her latest bra stunt ignited debate over whether it crossed the rules.

In the lead-up to her lingerie line, Syrn, the 28-year-old shared footage of herself in a black hoodie and cargo pants, making her way up to the Hollywood Sign, where she hung bras as part of a promotional push.

While some fans hailed the footage as "iconic," others questioned whether the stunt crossed a legal line.

"Isn’t this illegal?" one asked, while another suggested: "This is literally vandalism and trespassing. Why would you post this?"





A third user chimed in with a deadpan claim: "Hey so this is a crime."

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce (which holds the intellectual property rights for the Hollywood Sign image) TMZ, "There was no permission granted to do this as is required".

"We are still investigating how and under what authority (if any) the Sweeney production accessed the site of the Sign," they followed up.

Anyone caught climbing or decorating the Hollywood Sign is typically arrested on the spot. Trespassing at the iconic landmark can carry misdemeanour charges, with potential fines of up to $1,000 or even six months in jail.

Despite widespread online speculation that the stunt may have broken the rules, police have now weighed in. The LAPD told Indy100 that there is no investigation into the incident and that no crime has been identified.

Sweeney's new lingerie collection is reportedly financially backed by Coatue, a firm with investors including Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sánchez.

