Sanitary product company Tampax went viral in the US for a last-ditch tweet and everyone in the UK made a King Charles joke about it.

Since Elon Musk’s rocky takeover of Twitter, recent rumours swirling have suggested that the site is on its last legs and will shut down soon.

The people running the Tampax US Twitter account appear to have taken the rumours seriously and dipped into their drafts folder to post a NSFW tweet to end all tweets.

They wrote: “You're in their DMs. We're in them. We are not the same.”

In a follow-up, they tweeted: “Refused to let Twitter shut down before we shared this tweet.”

Rather unsurprisingly, the rather grim tweet went viral with over 263,000 likes, but it also sparked a wave of tweets poking fun at King Charles III and his awkward conversation with Camilla Parker Bowles.

In 1993, “Tampongate” occurred when a phone conversation between then Prince Charles and Camilla was hacked. The conversation heard Charles say he wanted to “live inside” her trousers and joke that he could be a Tampon.

On Twitter, one person wrote: “King Charles III took over Tampax account.”

Another said: “Plea for Tampax to sponsor all broadcast coverage of Charles' coronation with this slogan.”

Someone else replied to Tampax’s tweet: “*spits drink* King Charles has 24 hours to respond.”

Others were horrified to find out the reason why King Charles was being mentioned.

One Twitter user said: “Got curious about why people were tweeting King Charles in response to @Tampax. Gonna go ahead and delete this app now.”

