FBI uses Taylor Swift songs to convince fans to report crimes

The FBI have jumped on the hype around Taylor Swift’s release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) to try and get people to send them tips on federal crimes.

On Monday (July 10), the FBI Washington Field tweeted their own version of the Speak Now track list, which included ‘songs’ such as 'Terrorism (FBI’s Version)', 'Public Corruption (FBI’s Version),' and 'Weapons of Mass Destruction (FBI’s Version).'

In the caption, they played on songs by Swift such as 'Better than Revenge' and 'Superman', writing: “Justice is better than revenge. You may not be Superman, but you can help the #FBI protect the country.”

“If you have information about a federal crime, speak now. Call 1-800-225-5324 or visit http://tips.fbi.gov to submit a tip,” the post reads.

For a fandom that is known for its commitment to uncovering easter eggs and secrets left for them by Swift, you can see why the FBI chose to use Swift’s music in an attempt to encourage people to get in touch.

Twitter couldn’t believe that the FBI had referenced Taylor Swift, and many shared the tweet in disbelief and found it hilarious:

Republican Congressman Mike Johnson responded to the tweet quoting lyrics from Swift’s ‘Should’ve Said No’, mocking the FBI’s decision to tweet. Johnson has previously accused the FBI of abusing its power.

This isn’t the first time government officials and politicians have quoted Swift’s work.

During a Judiciary Committee hearing on consolidation in the ticketing industry after the disaster surrounding Ticketmaster and the sale of Swift’s Eras Tour, many senators used Swift’s lyrics to make their points. Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal had quoted the song 'Anti-Hero' during the hearing telling Live Nation that the company should look in the mirror and say: “I’m the problem, it’s me.”

