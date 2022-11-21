Fictional football coach Ted Lasso (played by Jason Sudeikis) and assistant Coach Beard (played by Brendan Hunt) gave advice and motivation to the US team ahead of their clash with England in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament.

On Monday (21 November), Coach Beard took to Twitter and shared a 20-second-long video message from himself and Lasso, encouraging the US National Men’s soccer team and telling them they stand “behind” them.

“Hey there, Coach Beard here with a little something from me and Coach Lasso for all the guys on the US Men’s National Soccer Team,” Beard said

“Even though we are far away, we are right behind you. We are cheering you on because we believe,” Beard continued before he put on his sunglasses and shouted, “USMNT BABY!”

It’s safe to say that when people saw the video, they felt it was one of the greatest things ever.

“HELL YEA, BEARD! WE BELIEVE!!” one person wrote while another added: “Believe. Cause the Beard Said So.”

A third wrote: “We really need a spin-off series for the 2026 World Cup in which Beard and Ted coach the USMNT,” another added.

This isn’t the first time the AFC Richmond staff has shown support to the US Men’s team.

On 14 November, sports media platform Front Office Sports took to its official Twitter to share screenshot images of the messages Lasso had displayed via billboards in the players’ hometowns.

In one of the messages, Lasso addressed San Diego-based midfielder Luca de la Torre and the “iconic folks” like him who were born in the city and spreading joy.

“I’m no scientist or San Diego-ist, but my studies show this city’s about to crank up the happy once you stroll onto soccer’s biggest stage. You’re gonna give them something to smile about from the top of the podium,” Lasso wrote, in part before adding the sign-off “ Best of Luca.”

Another message Lasso sent out was for Coach Gregg Berhalter, who he called “Gregggcellent”, the head coach of the “dangg US National Men’s Team.”

The US returned to the World Cup stage after missing out in 2018.

On Monday, they are playing against Wales at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, and on Friday, 25 November, the US will enter a match with England.

