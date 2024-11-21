“Nvm,” “ily”, and “idk” are some of the most common word abbreviations you may read in text messages but could the meaning behind them come across in an unintended way?

This is a topic psychologists are analysing “rn” by looking at messages from more than 5,000 people across eight different studies.

The findings are shocking, especially when you think about how intrinsic digital communication is in our world. Reducing your texts to a bunch of abbreviations could have some seriously unintended consequences.

Psychologists found those who used abbreviations were deemed less sincere, and were therefore less likely to receive responses as a result, such as saying “hru” instead of “how are you?” or “ily” rather than "I love you".

Btw, the use of abbreviations has increased dramatically in the era of digital communication. From the day the first text message was sent on 3 December, 1992, to the rise of BlackBerry Messenger (BBM), Facebook and WhatsApp, abbreviations have become a quick-fire form of communication in an increasingly busy and online world.

David Fang from Stanford University and colleagues at the University of Toronto ran the studies to investigate the impact of abbreviations in different messaging scenarios. Ppl were asked to rate the sincerity of messages with and without abbreviations. They were also asked to rate how likely they were to respond.

Using abbreviated words in texts might have an unintended effect / Photo by Paul Hanaoka on Unsplash

Next, the team analysed messages on the social messaging platform Discord during an online speed-dating experiment and from the dating app Tinder.

Those who used abbreviations tended to receive fewer responses, than those who spelled words out. If they did get a response, the replies were typically shorter.

Younger ppl tended to use more abbreviations but the negative impact remained.

“While abbreviations can save time and effort, our research suggests that they may also hinder effective communication and negatively influence interpersonal perceptions,” the authors said in the Journal of Experimental Psychology .

“Abbreviations make senders seem less sincere and recipients less likely to write back. These negative effects arise because abbreviations signal a lower level of effort from the sender.”

However another opinion is that abbreviations are intended to come from a more laidback and informal pov in order to foster a sense of closeness digitally. Another school of thought is that abbreviations show a lack of effort.

Counsellor and Psychotherapist Georgina Sturmer , who is a Registered Member of the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (MBACP), tells Indy100 why some ppl may perceive abbreviated words in texts as insincere: “We use language to express our thoughts and feelings.

"Our choice of vocabulary and the way in which we write can convey a sense of tone and intention. So if we use abbreviations, it's possible that the recipient might interpret these abbreviations as a signal. That perhaps we are in a rush, or not committed to the words that we have to say. That we are too busy or distracted to take the time to write our words out in full. We might internalise these feelings into a sense of rejection or insecurity.”

She adds: “However, it's important to put ourselves into the shoes of the sender. Perhaps, like many of us, they really are juggling the demands of busy life but they still want to find a way to stay connected.

“And there's also the reality that for some people, or social groups, abbreviations can be a symbol of closeness, intimacy and shared connection, almost like a 'secret language'.”

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings