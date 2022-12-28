TikToker goes viral for sharing terrifying list of reasons not to get pregnant

There are plenty of reasons to not get pregnant, starting with, well, not wanting to have a child.

But people on TikTok are highlighting the alarming changes a woman’s body undergoes before and after pregnancy in the form of a list, all to remind people of the challenges pregnancy brings.

One TikToker, Jada Jay, created a list of 176 reasons to not get pregnant based on some strange and terrifying pregnancy stories from other TikTokers.

And some of the reasons are truly mind-boggling.

From “increase shoe size” to “nipple can fall off” to “hormone changes could make your sweat blue,” the list of reasons goes on and on.

Commenters are both horrified and amused by the long list of reasons with some agreeing that it’s a valid list of reasons to not have children and others believing some of it is a bit dramatic.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

In one video, with nine million views, a mom shared that her child ripped her earring out, splitting her ear lobe in two.

Jada Jay stitched the video and listed the reason as “you may give birth to a [snapping turtle].”

@jadajaymusic @J Sacs Oh My!!! #fyp #reasonsnottogetpregnant #pregnancyhorrors #pregnancylist

People commented thanking the TikToker for compiling a list to remind them not to get pregnant.

"Thank you for your service this list have help me a lot," one person wrote.

"As a mom I agree with everything on this list," another commenter said.

But other people pointed out that an earring ripping out is possible even without a child.



“No need to write it anything can possibly happen in life.”

“Nah my earring did that to me in kindergarten.”

In other videos, similar debates in the comment section have occurred.

In a video where Jada Jay ranks the "most terrifying reasons you shouldn't get pregnant" one commenter got upset that the TikToker was sharing the horror stories.

@jadajaymusic Your daily dose of birth control ☃️ #fyp #reasonsnottogetpregnant #pregnancyhorrors #pregnancylist #Inverted

Some people have echoed concerns that the list of reasons could deter people from wanting to have children by scaring them.

"What's the point of scaring a pregnant woman or non pregnant woman into not having a baby? keep your opinion to yourself. everyone's mom survived this," the commenter wrote.

Jada Jay responded by making a video saying, "searching for the research that backs your claim that "everyone's mom survived pregnancy."

Although Jada Jay is not the first TikToker to create a list of reasons to not get pregnant she has expanded upon the list with more wild stories of children and pregnancy.



The initial “reasons to not get pregnant” list emerged earlier this year after TikToker Yuni started the trend.

However, after Yuni stopped making videos during the summer, other TikTok users picked up where she left off.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.