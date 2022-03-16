Popular TikToker Dutch revealed to his 1.4 million followers all the items he takes from his hotel before checking out - and the list left people divided.

Dutch often gives advice and information on how best to manage finances while living in New York City, one of the most expensive cities. He advocates heavily for affordable housing and higher wages.



But between his informative content, Dutch also loves to make jokes. So when the opportunity arose to joke about taking advantage of free things, the TikToker took it.

"I'm getting ready to leave the hotel to check out and when I tell you I take everything out of this hotel," Dutch said at the beginning of his video.

Among the list of things Dutch took are the miniature bathroom amenities from each day the staff re-stocked them, instant coffee, the notepad, and the tissues.

"If there was a way to take the bed... listen if it's not nailed down," Dutch joked.

@dutchdeccc you’re coming home with me #hotel #solotravel #hotelroom

Some commenters understood Dutch's collection of freebies and joked with the TikToker.

"As you should," one user commented.

"Don't forget the toilet paper!" Another said.

"I do the same. I paid for it, it's going with me! Use it or bless others. No Skin off their backs. Carry on my good Sir!" A user commented.

However, others found that taking free items you do not use to be wasteful or disrespectful.

"Taking stuff just for the sake of taking it I disagree with," A TikTok user commented.

"Why take stuff you'll never use? Pretty wasteful," another said.

But the reality is, you're allowed to take complimentary items from hotels which are all of the items Dutch mentioned in his video. Items you cannot take from hotels include towels, light bulbs, blankets, alarm clocks, remote controls, and more.

"I'm not actually going to take the bed, but do take the sheets... off. Take the sheets off," Dutch said.

