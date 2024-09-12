Tinder launches 'unhinged' makeup line with top US brand

Popular dating app Tinder has partnered with leading US makeup brand e.l.f for a collaboration people didn't think they needed.

New research revealed that millennials and Gen Zers tend to spend around 15 to 30 minutes getting ready for a date. In fact, a notable amount of singletons in these generations use dating as the perfect opportunity to try out new looks for the first time.

Fittingly called 'Put Your e.l.f. Out There,' the surprise announcement was shared across social platforms, with some quizzing: "IS ELF TROLLING RIGHT NOW?"

The Vault Collection features a lip trio complete with two lip oils and a mini liner, a face primer hailed the 'All Slick No Ick', a 'Set-Uationship' setting mist and a makeup bag, the 'Flame Changer'.

It didn't take long for the beauty community to flood the announcements with one calling it such an "unhinged collab, but I'm here for it."

Another asked: "Does the collection come with a man?"

Meanwhile, a third humoured: "Wait I’m married af, can I still get this?"

Another cheekily noted: "Wait the primer has that consistency?? You bold."

Speaking about the collab, Kory Marchisotto, chief marketing officer at e.l.f. Beauty said they wanted to create products "to help people feel their most empowered selves," given that 80 per cent of their study revealed that having a get-ready routine impacts their confidence on a first date.

Melissa Hobley, chief marketing officer at Tinder added: "Nearly half (46 per cent) of surveyed singles say they notice when their date has spent time on their appearance. So, together with e.l.f., we’re proud to empower more singles to embrace all the pre-date butterflies, the optimism, and even a bit of the nerves so that they can face the first date with a confidence born from bold self-expression."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.