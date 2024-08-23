TMZ release tongue-in-cheek statement after Beyonce fails to perform at DNC

Beyonce did not perform at the Democratic National Convention after weeks of intense social media speculation.

Fans who tuned in for the big supposed surprise were left disappointed on Thursday (22 August) when there was no sign of the 'Texas Hold 'Em' singer.

"Beyonce was never scheduled to be there," the star's rep told NBC News. "The report of a performance is untrue."

TMZ was among those who amped up attendees and viewers into believing Beyonce was going to be performing at the DNC. They claimed, "multiple sources in the know tell us Queen Bey will be the big surprise performer as VP Harris officially accepts the Democratic party's nomination to run for president."

However, they later issued a tongue-in-cheek statement admitting they got it wrong this time.

"To quote the great Beyonce: We gotta lay our cards down, down, down ... we got this one wrong," they wrote on X/Twitter.

One fan humorously responded: "The first step is admitting you were wrong! Next step is compensation for the emotional, physical, and mental distress placed upon us."

Another wrote: "You’re laughing? you had the entire world on the edge of their seats to watch the DNC in its entirety, waiting for her to pop out up until the very end, and you’re laughing?"

Meanwhile, a third highlighted: "Y’all are real ones for admitting that a mistake was made by the camp."

On the final night of the convention in Chicago, Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for president and pledged to create an "opportunity economy" for "all Americans" in a powerful speech.

