TikToker TooTurntTony (@tooturnttony) gave his sister the ultimate surprise when threw a duffle bag at her containing enough money to pay off her student loan debt, and the generous deed has since gone viral.

"So my first OnlyFans paycheck came into today, and I'm gonna use $20,000 of it to pay off my sister's student loans cause why the f*** not," Tony explained in the car with his pet duck.

The footage then cuts to him with the bag of cash making quite the entrance into this parent's house by kicking the door open, to which his mother shouted: "Anthony, you're gonna break my f**king door!"

Tony then barges into his sister Maria's room and throws the bag from over his head straight at her.

"Oh my god! Oh my god! Ow! Oh my god," she exclaimed in reaction, and confused as to what was going she asked him while picking up the dollar bills, "What's all this?"

"That is your student loans," Tony told her, "Paid in full by my penis."

The clip then cuts to an emotional Maria thanking her brother for the money, as she tearfully said: "It's really weird, but thank you."

While Tony's mum gave him props for the kind gesture, she had some ideas of her own as to how he should spend his money.

"Bless you for what you did for your sister, but did you ever think you should take that f**king money and buy your own f**king house!" she screamed.





Since posting the video, Tony's TikTok has received a whopping 30.5m views, 4.6m likes, along with tens of thousands of comments from people praising the TikToker for

One person said: "'It’s really weird but thank you.' So wholesome lmao"

"Man, what you do is amazing. Having fun while changing lives. Keep on keeping on bro," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Bank doesn't care where it comes from so why should anyone else."

"If my mom told me to buy my own house, I would just buy the one next door, or hers," a fourth person replied.

Meanwhile, Maria (@toomuchmariaa) posted a video of her own titled: "my big brother paid off my student loan," where she hilariously pretended to cry and wipe her tears with the money her brother gave her.





@toomuchmariaaa #stitch with @tooturnttony all jokes aside .. feeling extremely blessed 🥲 thank you big brother❤️ NO MORE STUDENT LOANSSSS

In the post caption, Maria wrote: "All jokes aside .. feeling extremely blessed, thank you big brother. NO MORE STUDENT LOANSSSS."

