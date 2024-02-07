Trisha Paytas urges fans to stop linking her children to the Royal Family

YouTuber Trisha Paytas has urged people to stop linking her children to the royal family following a long-standing joke from fans that her child is an incarnation of the Queen.

Her first child, Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon, was born on 14 September 2022, less than a week after Queen Elizabeth passed. Paytas is expecting her second child in May.

When news of King Charles' cancer diagnosis was announced earlier this week, the YouTube star found herself trending online again.



“I get the meme of it all," she said. "I was able to lean into the Queen Elizabeth one a little bit, but it also terrifies me that people believe in it enough."

Paytas continued: "I have no connection to the royal family and no animosity towards the royal family. I've only been to England to do Celebrity Big Brother."

It didn't take long for fans to flood the comments, with one TikTok user writing: "Trish, as a British citizen, you are my queen. We also have warped senses of humour & no sun most days. We are not ok xox"

Another added: "I live in England and people either get really angry if you bring this up or think it's super funny."



Meanwhile, a third penned: "I’m literally so sorry this is causing so much stress for you… I hope the King and the baby are well!!!"









Earlier this week, a statement from the Palace read: "During the King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,



"Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.

"Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

