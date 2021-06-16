A dog has been hailed on social media, after helping to stop a woman from taking her own life.

Emergency services were called on Tuesday morning after concerns over a woman’s welfare who was seen on the bridge on the A379 near Exeter, Devon.

Police negotiators were speaking with the woman but the situation was becoming “increasingly worrying.”

That’s when Digby, the “defusing” dog, was brought in to help. The pooch helps fire crews who have been exposed to trauma during talking therapy sessions.

His presence helped the woman to come back over the railings and ultimately saved her life, according to Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.

The service also posted a glowing status on social media about Digby’s heroic role.

The post has since received over 22,000 likes on Facebook and over 10,000 on Twitter too, with thousands praising the pooch’s efforts.

While, others commented on how dogs can help with people’s mental health.

People were also sharing photos of their pups who congratulated Digby.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police were called to a footbridge on the A379, near Exeter just before 11am today [15 June] following a report of concern for welfare for a woman.

“Officers, an ambulance and the fire service all attended and localised road closures were put in place.

“The woman was brought back to safety soon after 3pm and the road was reopened. She was taken into the care of mental health professionals.”

