Images from Ukraine depict the horror and tragedy Russia's invasion has caused Ukrainian families and one image of a mother preparing her child in the event they are orphaned is particularly haunting.

In an image shared on Twitter by Ukrainian journalist Anastasiia Lapatina, a mother wrote her child's name, date of birth, and family contact information in pen on her child's bear back in the event they are separated or her child becomes orphaned.

"Ukrainian mothers are writing their family contacts on the bodies of their children in case they get killed and the child survives. And Europe is still discussing gas," Lapatina said in the tweet.

The image was sourced from Sasha Makoviy a Ukrainian mother who shared the image on Instagram last week.

"In the photo of Virina's back on the first day of the war I signed her with my hands that were trembling," Makoviy's translated caption says. Makoviy revealed she eventually made a physical card with her child's information and contact information to put on her person.

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Since Russia's invasion, over four million Ukrainians have fled their home country to seek asylum in other countries, mainly women and children as men ages 18-60 are required to stay behind.



In the process, families are being forcibly split up leaving behind heartbreaking anecdotes and photos, like Makoviys.

Lapatina has continued using her platform to highlight the fear and sadness Ukrainian families are experiencing, especially that of mothers.

Makoviy posted an update informing followers that she and her daughter are safe in France and thankful for the volunteers who have helped them get to safety.



The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered.

To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here.

To sign the petition click here.

If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.