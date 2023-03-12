'Disgusted' couple discover walls filled with viagra and cigarette boxes in their home

A couple received the shock of their lives after discovering a large collection of empty Viagra and cigarette boxes inside their walls.

Kristen and Tim Smith were over the moon after moving into their new home.

The pair were excited to crack on with some DIY in their new abode.

However, things soon got weird, after Tim, 48, cut a small hole in the wall to add an electrical socket.

Inside the tiny hole, the couple noticed something was stuck inside before pulling out a range of old cigarette and Viagra boxes from the wall.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

They moved almost 700 miles from Georgia to Arkansas, US, last month.

Kristen, 51, said: ”We definitely were shocked and disgusted. But we couldn't help but laugh at the situation - especially when we found the empty box of male enhancement pills. Whoever did this particular addition to the house about 10 to 15 years ago decided to empty their cigarette habit into the walls.

“We had no idea we would find anything in the wall, especially the amount that we kept pulling out. We had no clue if anything else would be in there and as of now we are wondering what might be in some of the other walls.”

Kristen and Tim remain baffled as to how the pills and cigarette made their way inside the walls.

After filling a whole carrier bag up with the packets, the duo did some detective work.

Kristen added: “The cigarette packs we learned aren't from the 1950s which is why we know this wall was built onto the house. We didn't count the number of boxes but as you can see it filled up one whole trash bag. It was one small area of framework so no telling what else might be between other framings of this interior wall.”





Jam Press





Kristen shared the hilarious discovery on Facebook.

The post has since gone viral with over 9,000 likes.

Locals were left flabbergasted at what the pair found and ran to the comments to share their thoughts.

One said: ”Were you there when this happened? Because it sounds like your husband couldn't find anywhere to hide his stash so came up with this excuse.”

Another said: “Start slapping nicotine patches on the walls.”

A third added: ”Have you checked to make sure there’s not a stranger living in your attic.”

Another said: “Probably wouldn’t need the male enhancement pills if they didn’t smoke so much.”

One added: “The stories that room could tell.”

Another person said: “That’s amazing - this has leftover from sketchy contractor vibes.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.