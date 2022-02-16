People are trying to figure out which 21st century snack foods would kill a Victorian child

If people had the ability to time travel, they may think of going back in hopes of righting a past wrong, preventing a catastrophe or reuniting with a loved one. But, social media is instead speculating on what 21st century food items would kill a small, Victorian child.
A viral tweet by user @cal_gif first posed the question in 2020 and suggested a sip of Four Loko – an alcoholic drink formerly made with caffeine - would do it, under the premise that Victorian children would struggle to withstand the exposure to the chemicals and processed nature of modern-day foods.
Since then, the question has taken on a world of its own with users across social media questioning what modern-day food would tip a Victorian child over the edge, so we've collated our favourite Twitter suggestions.
what modern day thing do you think would kill a victorian era child? I think a single sip of 4loko would wipe them out— cal? (@cal?) 1594998032
McDonald\u2019s sprite would take out a frail Victorian child with one siphttps://twitter.com/nice_two/status/1493663648232976387\u00a0\u2026— Link Lauren (@Link Lauren) 1644998461
before and after a Victorian era child eats a cool ranch Doritopic.twitter.com/w4MLWdgW0C— Ice Toboggan Corki \ud83c\udf85 (@Ice Toboggan Corki \ud83c\udf85) 1600360406
pic.twitter.com/oVoJU2qgFS— Posts To Show To A Small Victorian Child (@Posts To Show To A Small Victorian Child) 1644631201
Some people are branching out of food items and also suggesting what music artists would kill a Victorian child.
However, other users are suggesting that Victorian children were much more resilient than social media is giving them credit for.
we\u2019re always talking about how nerds rope would kill a victorian child but like could any of us sweep a chimney— aiden :) (@aiden :)) 1618361398
I hate that the meme is 'victorian' child victorian children worked in the acid mines 18 hours a day and ate cocaine and opium instead of sleeping they could defeat any of us effortlessly— Read Umineko: When They Cry The Critically Acclai (@Read Umineko: When They Cry The Critically Acclai) 1644740908
i don\u2019t think \u201cvictorian children drank whiskey and watched beheadings\u201d and \u201ca victorian child would be struck dead instantly by a bag of flaming hot cheetos\u201d are contradictory statements— lauren (@lauren) 1644674154
