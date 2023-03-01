Waitrose mocked for saying customers should drink Strongbow Dark Fruits with venison

Waitrose has been mocked for suggesting customers should drink Strongbow Dark Fruits cider with venison casserole.

The posh supermarket is known to pop suggested labels on its alcohol to recommend complimentary drinks and dish pairings.

Within culinary circles, red wine is often matched with red meat and white wine with fish. But it has left shoppers stunned with its latest combo.

The label reads: "Crisp apple cider with Dark Fruit. "Refreshment with a linger of fruit. "Enjoy with venison casserole." Waitrose is selling a ten-pack of Strongbow cider cans for £12.60.

Customers have poked fun at the odd pairing. Paul Carter said: "Have Waitrose become a parody of themselves now?" Charlotte Browning said: "I thought it’s normally enjoyed on a park bench straight from the bottle but I guess venison works too."

Jam Press

Cara Stewart added: "But many teens will find it hard to conceal the venison casserole on top of the four pack of dark fruits in their school bags."

Ian Jackson joked: "Also special brew and caviar or white lightning and foie gras."

Anne Bannon said: "Perhaps this part of a meal deal? "Otherwise could it be a good pairing with a Pot Noodle."

Wine expert Aidy Smith, presenter of Amazon Prime's Three Drinkers, told Indy100: "I love when supermarkets try to have a bit of fun with their on-shelf tags, especially when they clearly know their target market. You really couldn't get more Waitrose than a venison pairing.

"But actually, they’re spot on with this pairing, especially if there’s a nice creamy sauce with the cut of meat. If deer and elk aren’t quite to your liking, you may be happy to know that fish and chips, sausage and mash with onion gravy, veggie ravioli, lasagne and beef or chicken pies would work an absolute treat too."

A spokesperson from Waitrose told indy100: "While some might think we're bucking a trend - you'd be hard pressed to come up with a better combo. This cider's flavour packs a punch, making it the perfect accompaniment for our fantastic range of British venison."

