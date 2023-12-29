Was Amy Schumer hospitalised after failing a TikTok challenge?

When a viral clip of a woman's TikTok fail made rounds on the internet, people were quick to suggest she had a striking resemblance to Amy Schumer.

The woman in question was performing a dance challenge on a set of wooden stairs in socks. Subsequently, she slipped and came to a fall.

Now, a tweet that has been viewed over 40 million times claims: "Amy Schumer hospitalized after attempting TikTok trend. Sources say she’s in critical condition."

...and, people are buying that it is her.

"I kind of doubt she would be in critical condition from that fall...probably all for publicity," one person responded, while another added: "I hope she is okay."

Meanwhile, a third fan added: "God, please make sure she's ok!"

Well, it turns out it's a hoax, with the tweet being published by Lyric Vault, an account famed for satirical headlines and news.

"Dedicated to satire — nothing posted here represents actual facts or news. Purely for laughs," the account's bio reads.

The stair shuffle challenge is real though, dating back to 2020 when everyone was under pandemic restrictions and had to create their own fun somehow.

The clip featuring the so-called 'Amy Schumer lookalike' is actually from TikToker Marifran.

"Well, stair challenge is harder than it looks," she wrote in April 2020 alongside the clip that saw her stumble down the stairs.





@marifranking Well, stair challenge is harder than it looks #stairchallenge #mombomb #oopsy #lol #stayhomestaystrong #stairshuffle #mom #fails #ouch





People rushed to the comments to check whether the TikToker was okay.

"I’m not going to lie...it really hurt," she responded to one concerned viewer.

Another found the clip hysterical, to which she replied: "I am glad you laughed! That makes it worth the embarrassment!"

