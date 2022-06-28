Protestors took to the streets on Friday, condemning the horrific Supreme Court's 6-3 majority opinion to overturn Roe v Wade.
Earlier this year, a draft opinion from the Court leaked, revealing the Court's intention to overturn the right to an abortion leading to intense backlash from people.
As the decision came to pass, nearly half the states issued near-total bans on abortion. Justice Samuel Alito wrote, "Abortion presents a profound moral issue on which Americans hold sharply conflicting views."
Some anti-abortion protestors, who believe it's okay to strip women's rights and take away their access to terminations, often justify their reasoning with the 'adoption over abortion' argument.
This is not viable, as it means women still have to give birth and experience the trauma of pregnancy and childbirth. According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the US has the highest maternal mortality rate with 23.8 deaths for every 100,000 births.
Now, a couple in support of the Court’s decision hit the streets with a sign that read, “We Will Adopt Your Baby" – and they certainly got the meme treatment.
Others gave the sign a Photoshop makeover...
The uncomfortable sign simultaneously sparked a furious debate, highlighting serious issues. One Twitter user insisted they "stopped with the theatrics."
Meanwhile, singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus penned: "Saw this yesterday and had to log off,
"The idea that adoption is a “solution” for abortion is deeply offensive.
"Growing up adopted & Christian, this sentiment was very present. It’s evil to shrink the issue of forced birth / state violence to this. Don’t be fooled by the smiles."
\u201cAnd then we will:\n1. Mask/ignore their trauma\n2. Disregard their families/cultures of origin\n3. Demand they cultivate a sense of gratitude for being saved\n4. Feel generally self-congratulatory about all of it\u201d— Rebecca Carroll (@Rebecca Carroll) 1656341025
\u201cdid those people find out that there are already thousands of children to adopt? in case they haven't heard, visit an orphanage instead of forcing women to have children bc they can't or won't\u201d— chiara (@chiara) 1656372564
\u201cIf you\u2019re willing to adopt a baby in a heartbeat like this how come we still have hundreds of thousands of children that still need to be adopted? Can we stop with the theatrics and come up with real solutions lmao\u201d— Marwan Ramadan (@Marwan Ramadan) 1656358830
\u201cHi! Adoptee here! There are literally 400,000 children in foster care in the US right now, and approximately 117,000 are waiting to be adopted. You don't need to force women to give birth to have access to adoptable children.\u201d— Kristen Meinzer (@Kristen Meinzer) 1656353475
