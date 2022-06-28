Protestors took to the streets on Friday, condemning the horrific Supreme Court's 6-3 majority opinion to overturn Roe v Wade.

Earlier this year, a draft opinion from the Court leaked, revealing the Court's intention to overturn the right to an abortion leading to intense backlash from people.



As the decision came to pass, nearly half the states issued near-total bans on abortion. Justice Samuel Alito wrote, "Abortion presents a profound moral issue on which Americans hold sharply conflicting views."

Some anti-abortion protestors, who believe it's okay to strip women's rights and take away their access to terminations, often justify their reasoning with the 'adoption over abortion' argument.



This is not viable, as it means women still have to give birth and experience the trauma of pregnancy and childbirth. According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the US has the highest maternal mortality rate with 23.8 deaths for every 100,000 births.

Now, a couple in support of the Court’s decision hit the streets with a sign that read, “We Will Adopt Your Baby" – and they certainly got the meme treatment.

The uncomfortable sign simultaneously sparked a furious debate, highlighting serious issues. One Twitter user insisted they "stopped with the theatrics."



Meanwhile, singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus penned: "Saw this yesterday and had to log off,

"The idea that adoption is a “solution” for abortion is deeply offensive.

"Growing up adopted & Christian, this sentiment was very present. It’s evil to shrink the issue of forced birth / state violence to this. Don’t be fooled by the smiles."

