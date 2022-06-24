On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, which gives states the license to ban abortion.

This means that 13 states’ “trigger bans” that outlaw the procedure will now start taking effect- and some have already as soon as the ruling was released.

In May, a leaked document obtained by POLITICO, from the Supreme Court revealed the court’s intent to overturn the 1973 decision that made abortion rights legal in the United States.

It was written by Justice Samuel Alito.

Abortion bans have already gone into effect for Kentucky and Louisiana as soon as the Supreme Court issued its ruling.

South Dakota’s trigger law is set to be in effect on Friday, as the law states abortion will be banned on the same date the Supreme Court rules.

For states such as Arkansas, Missouri, North Dakota and Utah, the bans will occur once either the attorney general, governor, or legislative body, depending on the state, certifies the ruling and that the trigger law is constitutional. This is also likely to happen swiftly.

Arkansas’ Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said she was ready to sign the certification so that the state “can immediately ban abortions,”

Eric Schmitt, Missouri’s Attorney General, also said he is “prepared to immediately issue the opinion” that would let the state’s law come into effect once a ruling happens.

Mississippi and Wyoming will take a little more time to ban abortion.

Mississippi will begin banning abortions 10 days after the attorney general provides an opinion saying that the trigger law is now constitutional.

Wyoming’s ban will come into effect five days after the governor certifies that it has been overturned.

In 30 days, trigger bans in Idaho, Tennessee, and Texas will all take effect.

Oklahoma has already banned abortion, but the state’s trigger law will also come into effect once the attorney general certifies the court’s ruling.

Besides trigger bans, an additional five states have abortion bans on the books that could come into effect now that Roe is overturned: Alabama, Arizona, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

The status of those laws is still unclear.

The Guttmacher Institute estimates that 26 states will outlaw or severely restrict the abortion procedure.

Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, and South Carolina all have six-week abortion bans that are likely to go into effect now.

The bans are expected to send many people to other states like New York and California— that still allow abortion.

These states have either already set up abortion funds or moved forward with policies designed to prepare for more patients.

Overall, it still remains to be seen whether the states will go even further now that they’re allowed to.

