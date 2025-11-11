The 'forehead kiss' may not be as innocent as it seems in new TikTok theory

TikTok has a knack for taking the most innocent gestures and overanalysing them to an almost absurd degree.

Its latest target? The seemingly wholesome forehead kiss, which, according to hundreds of online experiences, might be a little more sinister than it first appears.

Dubbed the "forehead kiss of doom," TikTokers are theorising that a simple peck on the forehead from a partner could signal the impending end of a relationship, situationship, or fling.

In one clip that racked up 680,000 views, Hayden simply shook her head, stating: "When he gave you the forehead kisses of doom, so you know you've only got a week left max."





Other users weighed in with equally ominous predictions. Mads suggested it could mean just 48 hours remain with your partner.









@madstheresaa I personally like to refer to this as the forehead kiss of doom and despair #relatable #foreheadkiss #tsmwel









While Audrey brought pinky promises into the mix, writing: "Pinky promises and forehead kisses of doom and despair."









@mystikal.arts i am a survivor 💪 #fyp





Comments quickly poured in, with one admitting: "The flashback these videos are giving me," and another joking: "The way you’re not even wrong (happened to me twice in a MONTH)."

One even noted they got four days, not a week, and another confessed: "Me realising I actually did this to her, knowing damn well I was bout to leave."

But it isn’t all doom and gloom. Many viewers were quick to defend the gesture, insisting it still has its romantic charm.

"Do y’all just not know how to accept genuine love??? Like forehead kisses, at least from what I’ve heard, mean you love the girl and only her and you wanna spend forever with her so," one commented.

Another added: "For all the guys that see this, keep showing sweet affection even though social media is demonising it! A kiss on the forehead is sweet and shouldn’t scare anyone!"

Of course, it's completely baseless – but whether it’s doom or devotion, one thing’s for sure: TikTok will make a theory out of it

