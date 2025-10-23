What is the 'bird theory' on TikTok putting relationships to the test

Every now and again, a new TikTok trend picks up pace – and some are aimed at putting relationships to the test. The latest is the curiously named "bird theory," and it’s just as strange as it is intriguing.

Viral clips have been flooding the platform, with some racking up tens of thousands of views. But what exactly is it?

Some people might remember it from 2023, when it was known as the 'bird test'. The idea saw women testing their partners by simply mentioning that they’d seen a bird.

Why, you might ask?

Apparently, it’s about watching whether their partner immediately turns their head to look.

The thinking goes that if they respond with interest or enthusiasm to something ordinary – like spotting a bird, which most people see daily – it suggests a willingness to engage in the small, everyday moments that help build the foundations of a solid relationship.

It also touches on the idea of the "bids" people make for connection with their partners – and there’s some real research to back it up.

A bid for connection is "any gesture, verbal or non-verbal, from one person to another that invites or requests the other person’s attention, response, or engagement," said Gottman Institute-trained therapist Dr Vagdevi Meunier, cited in The Candidly.

According to Gottman’s findings, couples who ignore each other’s bids about 50–80 per cent of the time are far more likely to divorce.

