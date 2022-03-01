Warning: Spoiler ahead

Another day, another Wordle.

The viral word game continues to become a part of our daily routine and has grown so popular that the New York Times bought it out for a jaw-dropping seven figures.

But with popularity comes criticism – and since the deal, it has faced backlash that Wordle has become too complex.

So much so, some people have decided to take matters into their own hands and cheat, as Google search data reveals Wordle cheating is up 196 per cent since the NYT took over.

If you're new to the game, the premise is simple. You have five chances to guess a six-letter word that changes daily.

A green square indicates that you have discovered a correct letter in the right location.

A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.





Wordle

The answer for #252 is "RUPEE", defined by Google as "the basic monetary unit of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Mauritius, and Seychelles."

Didn't guess today's word? Then don't worry. There is always tomorrow!

