Warning: Spoiler ahead.

When Josh Wardle created a little word game as a gift for his partner last year, no one would have predicted the phenomenon it has become today.

Here we are 275 days later into Wordle – and we can't fathom what life was like before it entered the scene.

If you're new to the game, the rules are simple. You have six chances at guessing a randomly generated five letter word.

If the square turns green, you have placed the correct letter in the right location.

A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.

A grey square means that it's incorrect.

To ensure you don't lose your streak and before we reveal all, we’ll give you a hint: A possessive.





Wordle

The answer for today is "THEIR", belonging to or associated with the people or things previously mentioned or easily identified.

Didn't guess today's word? Then don't worry. There is always tomorrow!

