If you haven't yet had a crack at the puzzle, the rules are easy. You have six chances at guessing a randomly generated five letter word.

If the square turns green, you have placed the correct letter in the right location.

A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.

A grey square means that it's incorrect.

To ensure you don't lose your streak and before we reveal all, we’ll give you a hint: Storage.





The answer for today is "DEPOT", a place for the storage of large quantities of equipment, food, or goods.



