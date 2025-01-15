Who is Bonnie Blue – and why is she facing backlash?

OnlyFans content creator Bonnie Blue has become a talking point across TikTok, Instagram and X/Twitter – where she has sparked a heated debate online.

Bonnie has taken TMI to a whole new level, sharing the ins and outs of her sexual encounters online, including claims of her sleeping with hundreds of "barely legal" men aged 18 and 19.

While the backlash isn't necessarily geared toward how Bonnie is making her money, her actions and comments have raised ethical questions on social media platforms after expressing her love for taking people's virginities.

However, in an interview with Gold Coast Bulletin, Bonnie insisted that she and fellow adult star Leilani May ensure everyone is aged 18 and over.

"These people are 18—they’re consenting adults," Leilani said, with Bonnie adding: "We check ID, we have a process—they are consenting and they are signing consent forms."

"As for any 'barely legal' comments—there’s no in-between with the law when it comes to legal age, it’s black and white. The fact [that] people are trying to pretend there’s a grey area and go ‘what if’—squish your what if because that’s not the case," Bonnie added.

Other remarks, calling some women "lazy" and endorsing the idea that "all men should cheat on their wives", have left people grimacing. Bonnie made the controversial comments during a radio interview with Kyle and Jackie O.

In January 2025, Bonnie claimed she had broken the record for bedding the most amount of men in 12 hours. In a statement to The Sun, her publicist alleged: "She slept with 1,057 people. As she hit 1,000, there were still 57 left in the queue who Bonnie wanted to pleasure before ending the 12-hour day."

Bonnie later took to Instagram, telling followers: "I don’t need a wheelchair. I'm fine. Just feels like I’ve had a heavy day in the bedroom. Which is exactly what I've had."

Who is Bonnie Blue?

Bonnie Blue is a 25-year-old British adult content creator from Derbyshire. She formerly worked in recruitment before turning to camming online and OnlyFans.

She recently made headlines for touring the world and advertising sex to students at university areas for free as long as they're happy with the content being used on her adult platforms.

During an appearance on Lottie Moss' Dream On podcast, Bonnie said she was "bored of living the 9 to five, so [thought], I'm gonna give this a go."

She went on to detail the various locations she had visited, from Cancun to 'Schoolies' in Australia and Freshers' in the UK.

Bonnie shares her location online, racking up interest with queues of men "waiting for over eight hours".

She also added that she "loves taking virginities".

Bonnie appeared on This Morning, where she claimed her adult content was "educational".

She also called out "Karens" at home who complain about her job. said critics are simply helping her earn money by complaining to their husbands, who she claims then go on to subscribe to her adult platforms.

Bonnie also added that her family weren't pleased when they found out about her new career through a leaked video – but now, they're just happy that she's happy.





What have people said?

Social media users have been very vocal about Bonnie's comments, with one TikToker calling it "diabolical" the way she speaks about her experiences and "profits from it". The TikToker also highlighted the double standards, in how people would react if a man said the same things.

Actress Imogen Eden-Brown turned to TikTok to express her frustrations. "We've spent so many years as a generation, we have tried so hard to eradicate misogyny and the idea of women being sexual objects for men to use as and when they want," she said.

Imogen also highlighted that social platforms should not be given a platform to detail such acts, with one person in the comments agreeing: "Spot on. Kids use [social media] every day and they're being exposed to this."

Elsewhere, Bonnie's mother appeared on an episode of The Reality Check podcast with Hosts CJ McKenna, Shuan Maroof and Josh Spooner.

When asked how she felt about her daughter's line of work, she responded: "It's just part of her job. I'm proud of her, I don't mind."

She did, however, express her disappointment in the beginning.

"I was gutted at first I really was [...] Bonnie's going to do what she wants to do, so I'm always there to support her."

Indy100 reached out to Bonnie Blue for comment

