It’s been reported online that OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue has been arrested, with her sister giving an update to followers.

A video posted on Bonnie Blue's (real name Tia Emma Billinger) Instagram page shows her answering questions while leaning against a police car.

Bonnie’s sister addressed the video in the comments section, writing: "As you may have seen, Tia has been arrested. We still don't have clarity on the situation but will keep you all in the loop as soon as we know. Thanks for all of the support in the last 24 hours.”

"This isn’t something we wanted to get out but it seems there is no privacy for her anymore," she added, before signing it: "Tia’s Sister."

However, despite the comment on the video, social media users were quick to question the validity of the arrest. Some claiming that the license plate seen in the video was the same as one listed on a prop car which is available for hire.

A user wrote: "Photographs of it show the license plate of the car the same as one from a prop car."

One claimed: "It was a publicity stunt... It turns out that the police car used in the video was hired from a hire company who hires out police cars for film sets."

Another social media claimed on X: "Bonnie Blue has NOT been arrested. In the video, the police car she’s seen getting into is RO23 HRM which is used for filming.

"The car itself has no identification numbers on the side or roof which would indicate the force the car is assigned to. It’s a TV prop car."

OnlyFans content creator Bonnie Blue has become a talking point on TikTok, Instagram, and X/Twitter over recent times, sparking a heated debate online.

In January 2025, Bonnie claimed to have set a record for sleeping with the most men in 12 hours. According to her publicist in a statement to The Sun , "She slept with 1,057 people. As she hit 1,000, there were still 57 left in the queue that Bonnie wanted to pleasure before wrapping up the 12-hour day."

Indy100 has reached out to Bonnie Blue for comment.

