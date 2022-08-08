A woman on TikTok revealed how close she is to her friend - by allowing her to breastfeed her baby after she's had a few drinks.

But now, it's gained praise and scorn from pediatric health experts and people on TikTok.

Grace, the woman in question, recently shared a video that showed her friend breastfeeding the baby.

"When you're a few drinks in so, you let your friend nurse your baby," the on-screen caption read.

In the video, you can see the friend smiling while holding and breastfeeding the baby. Grace, who was sitting next to her, also smiled and stroked her baby's head.

When someone commented about why her friend is breastfeeding her baby when she can "have a drink and feed at the same time," Grace shared a follow-up with her reasoning.

Grace said that her friend has a 7-month-old baby who was out of state for the weekend.

She also noted that she allows her friend to nurse her son to help "strengthen his immune system and also to relieve her."

"It is absolutely okay to drink and nurse. If you're feeling sober enough to drive, you can nurse," Grace continued, in part.

Still, people had mixed emotions about breastfeeding moments.

One wrote: "No. Thank you. What is going on[?]Why is that baby feeding off some other woman :/."

"Why do people think that's ok," another added.

Others supported Grace's trust for her friend to breastfeed her child.

"I think this is really beautiful. It truly does take a village!" a third wrote.

Someone else added: "A good way to keep her supply up while she's away from her baby. I would 100% do this for my friends."

According to a recent study in the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), they surveyed 650 mothers and found that over 50 per cent were not worried about their babies' safety when sharing breast milk.

But, the AAP does not encourage using informally shared breast milk and cited the risks of spreading disease.

