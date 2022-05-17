A woman turned to TikTok on a mission to raise money for a breast enhancement – and to everyone's surprise, it worked.

Hailey Marie (@_haileyjay) took to the platform with a viral clip captioned: "Just going to keep posting until it goes viral in support of small boobs."



“If you’re seeing this and your bra size hasn’t changed since the very first bra you bought when you were eight years old, this one’s for you,” she explained to her 1.7 million viewers.

“The bigger, more muscular, older I get, the smaller they’re getting," Hailey added. “I’m seriously not kidding. It’s f***ing ridiculous.”

The TikToker then shared her elaborate plan to fundraise for her new breasts. She wanted to unite the "itty bitty t*tty committee" and create a crowdfund to provide breast enhancements for her and other women.

“Clearly, not all of us have been graced with big juicy jugs, but we have been graced with f***ing brains, and if we put them together, do you understand how many boob jobs we could all give to one another?



“All I’m asking is for 10,000 people to send me $1 so we can get this b*tch rolling," she said, adding that if her scheme goes to plan, she will send another girl to "get her boob job" the following month.

Hailey's plan did, in fact, work.

She later followed up with another clip months later confirming the crowdfund was "still a thing" and thanking people for their donations, including TikTok-famous surgeons.

At the time of posting the clip, Hailey had received $3,600 on PayPal and a further $1,066 on Venmo.

She encouraged people to continue making donations, which "will all go to the next girl." After being inundated with questions asking how to be added to the draw, she clarified they had to donate a dollar and send a screengrab.





Hailey's method received a mixed response from fellow TikTokers. One person slammed it as "fake s***", while another added: "It's really a pity society has shamed women like this."

Meanwhile, others were fans of the "incentive", with one saying Hailey was "on to something."



Another asked, "When are we naming the new winner?!? I'm excited and nervous."

A third said: "I need to be a part of this community."

Indy100 reached out to Hailey for comment.

