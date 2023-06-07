A woman was left raging after discovering her husband had cheated on her again – so much so, she 'chopped off' his penis.

Meirivone Rocha Moraes, 37, received a text from her friend one evening with explosive claims of his infidelity, prompting her to demote him to the sofa and punish him by "taking off" his manhood.

While her reaction is incredibly extreme (and not to mention, illegal), it's not all that it seems.

Moraes' husband is a rag doll.

"It is just a white rubber dildo, which measures about 16cm. So I decided to take it off. I’ve done it before," she said.

She went on to detail her paranoia that "other women will touch Marcelo's penis," so instead she "likes to put it in the [underwear] drawer when we go out to bars or shows."

"Then, there is no chance of any other women lusting after him."

Moraes, who has a child with rag doll Marcelo, said this isn't the first time he's been unfaithful.

"Last time, I found a bright pink thong on the floor," she shared. "I found out that Marcelo had been with another woman but when I asked whose they were, he didn't answer me."





Moraes continued: "Marcelo is naughty, he goes after women and then lies to me that nothing happens."

She also claims that the rag doll has over 500 contacts on his WhatsApp, all of which are women.

She added: "Every now and then I catch him in a conversation with a girl, and when I ask who it is, he tries to say it’s his cousin."

For now, Marcelo continues to sleep on the sofa, and hasn't received his penis back yet.

