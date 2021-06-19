Woman accidentally sends X-rated pics to her grandma – but she has the best response

It’s one thing sending an innocent message to the wrong person, but sending a rather X-rated picture to an unintended recipient is surely the worst of the worst.

Let alone when that person is your grandma.

That’s what happened to one woman, who shared details of the cringeworthy incident on TikTok.

But, luckily, her grandma appears to be a bit cooler than your average nan – and had the absolute best response.

Kimberley, from the podcast Excuse My Grandma, regularly posts clips on TikTok with her grandma Gail.

In a recent video, she shared the story with the caption: “Have you ever sent an accidental nude to your grandma?”

She then shares a screenshot of her grandma Gail’s reply to the picture she received.

The text reads: “Kimberly. What is this? This better not have been sent to a man or I will disown you.”

But she then adds: “Also you need new lingerie - can I take you shopping this week?”

(TikTok/ExcuseMyGrandma)

Viewers have been loving the clip and praising Gail for her cool response.

One person said: “SHES OUR GRANDMA NOW,” alongside the smiling with hearts emoji.

You can watch the full TikTok here.