There are two reasons to have spotters at the gym- first for safety, second to catch any embarrassing situations.

TikTok user Samuel Stratis posted a video to the platform this week showing an awkward encounter with a woman he seemingly does not know at the gym.

"I was just trying to film my set in a new gym, and then this happened..." Stratis wrote on his caption.

In the video, Stratis begins trying to bench press some weights, while wearing Ugg boots, when a woman goes to squat down accidentally landing on Strait's face.

Upon realizing what happened both Stratis and the woman quickly stood up straight. Clearly trying to dissipate the awkward tension, the woman quickly walked away without apologize.

With over 10 million views, people were alarmed at the encounter, wondering how it could happen and if it was staged.



@samuelstratis She was off in a hurry….😳 #smellingsalts #whoishe #thishashappenedbefore #foryou #foryoupage #fyp #viral #gymtok

"Why wouldn’t you take a glance behind you at the bench to make sure there’s no one on it before you squat though?" A commenter wrote.



"And that’s how I met your mother," another person said.

"Is that real? I mean if that happens to me I would go to another town abd start new life there," a person wrote.

Gyms can be uncomfortable places for people, especially women who sometimes report getting hit on or stared at by men while they're working out.

However because Stratis was wearing Ugg boots some people believed the video was staged to get views.

"Bruh that’s so staged", a person said.

Even Ugg the company commented on the video "well that's a first for us."

Since the TikTokers has posted a nearly identical video before gaining over two million views. In the video a woman accidentally squats back onto his face, just as the woman in the recent video did too.