A gym-goer who got stuck under heavy weights shared how his “life was saved” by a spotter.

Entrepreneur and content creator Rob Lewy shared a video showing how another gym-goer helped him get out from under the crushing weight of a barbell while doing a bench press.

In the clip, Lewy - who has previously lifted 500 pounds in the position - is seen struggling to lift the barbell off his chest.

Thankfully, a spotter rushes over and helps Lewy put the huge barbell back on the rack.

He posted the footage to TikTok and Instagram, where it quickly racked up millions of views.

On Instagram, Lewy captioned the clip: “Why does this always happen to me. Usually I'm able to recover after hitting pin, not this time.”

In the comments, people praised the passerby, whereas others criticised him for lifting such a massive weight without a dedicated spotter.

One commenter wrote: “Spotter came in to do what he could and didn’t think twice.”

Another said: “Brother much respect but please use a spotter….that could have been a different narrative.”

In the TikTok comment section, one viewer quipped: “Damn even Hercules struggles sometimes?”

“He sacrificed his [lower] back to save you,” another said.

