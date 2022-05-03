Warning: Spoiler ahead.

It's hard to fathom what life was like before Wordle took the world by storm.

If you're new to the game, the rules are simple. You have six chances at guessing a randomly generated five letter word.

If the square turns green, you have placed the correct letter in the right location.

A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.

A grey square means that it's incorrect.

To ensure you don't lose your streak and before we reveal it all, we’ll give you a hint: A gorilla would be described as this.





Wordle





The answer for today is "HAIRY",as in something or someone covered in hair.

And if you are getting bored of Wordle - how about you try some of the alternative games knocking about the internet at the moment? There are some goodies...

