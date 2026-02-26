Bridgerton season 4: The first reviews of Part 2 are in - here's what to expect

Warning: Major spoilers ahead

Bridgerton season 4, part two is now streaming on Netflix, and while it may have only been two weeks we've waited to find out the fate of Benedict and Sophie - we were not prepared for what comes next.

Part 2 is a continuation of the Bridgerton bachelor and house maid-meets-mysterious masquerade ball beau love story, and picks up after Benedict (Luke Thompson) asked Sophie (Yerin Ha) to be his mistress. Yikes.

In the next batch of episodes, Benedict finally discovers who the Lady in Silver really is, and makes it his mission to find a way for them to be together.

But, the story goes beyond just their romance plot.

We see Lady Violet (Ruth Gemmell) realise that maybe she's not destined for a new relationship, while Francesca's (Hannah Dodd) husband, John (Victor Alli), begins to get seriously unwell - and her interest is ultimately piqued by his cousin, Micaela (Masali Baduza).

In fact, the surprises continue long after the end credits roll, with an unexpected extra scene added in for those who choose to stick around, where Sophie and Benedict finally tie the knot, despite their class differences.

If there was one way to get us excited for a fifth season; this was certainly the comeback the show needed.

One critic noted that the second part "ripped her heart out of her chest", while another prompted: "Do I even need to explain?"

Fans agree too.

"The chemistry is insane", one person wrote.

"Luke Thompson that Emmy is yours", another vowed, while others praised the performances of Hannah Dodd and Victor Alli.

"At this point I am literally begging for Phillip Crane crumbs, it can be the most pixelated image you’ve ever seen just give me SOMETHING", another teased of Eloise Bridgerton's love interest - sparking speculation that she could be a contender for season 5's storyline.





One fan concluded the ending as "beautiful".

There are at least six seasons of Bridgerton confirmed, meaning we'll get at least two more storylines - but the details are yet to be confirmed.

Bridgerton season 4, part two is now streaming on Netflix

