Apartments opposite Twitter HQ 'livid' at Elon Musk's flashing X sign

Residents living opposite Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco have been left fuming after owner Elon Musk installed his new 'X' logo on top of the building which we have since learned flashed a bright white light.

Last week, Musk announced that he would be changing Twitter's name and logo to just 'X' holding up his long-standing childlike obsession with the letter.

Musk has since removed Twitter's iconic blue bird logo from their headquarters and replaced it with a giant X logo on the roof which many have mocked branding it "horrible" and cheap looking.

If it wasn't already enough of an eyesore for Twitter's neighbours on the street they also have to put up with the extremely bright bursts of light that the logo emits in a patterned light display.

As one video shows, the lights from the logo are so bright that it actually illuminates the skyscraper opposite, which is the Fox Plaza apartment complex.





One resident, a journalist named Christopher Beale did respond to this video showing just how intense the light from the logo is, exclaiming: "This is my life now."

Speaking to KTVU Beale added: "Around 11 last night they had it at full blast, strobing, and it lit this entire area up like it was daylight. Even with the shades down…, it was to the point where we couldn't even watch the movie we were trying to watch in the living room and we had to move to the other side of the apartment."

Musk has also appeared to mock the landlord for Twitter's building, claiming that "He keeps calling the police about our sign modifications."

In addition, the billionaire has responded to claims that Twitter should move out of San Francisco as the city is in a "doom spiral" as many big companies have relocated. However, Musk has vowed to stay in the city stating that "we will always be your friend."

