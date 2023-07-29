‘X’ logo branded 'horrible'' after finally being added to Twitter's building

Elon Musk's rebranding of Twitter to 'X' continues as the new logo is officially placed on top of the company's building in San Fransisco, and just as almost every decision made by Musk since he took over the platform, this one is being made fun of just the same.

The X has appeared on top of the building after San Francisco police stopped workers on Monday from removing Twitter's bird logo from the side of the building after they hadn't taped off the sidewalk to keep pedestrians safe in the case that something fell.

Any change to the sing also requires a permit to make sure that everything is safely attached as well as ensuring that any letters or symbols are consistent "with the historical nature of the building," according to Patrick Hannan, spokesperson for the Department of Building Inspection.

In light of the 'X' now on top of the building, the city of San Francisco has opened a complaint and launched an investigation as planning review and approval is also necessary for the sign.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

After a photo of the new sign was posted on social media, many continued to mock Musk for his persistence to rebrand the website:

Musk has tweeted photos and videos of the new sign as well as saying that the landlord of the building "keeps calling the police about our sign modifications!"

The 'X' logo appeared at the top of the desktop version of the site on Monday as Musk works on rebranding the entire platform.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.