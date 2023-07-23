Elon Musk renames Twitter to 'X' - 21 of the funniest jokes and memes

Elon Musk is making another big change to Twitter and this one might be the most significant yet - its name.

The latest alteration the South African billionaire is making to the site, which he payed $44 billion for in 2022 is to rebrand it as 'X.' No, that's not a typo or a placeholder for a name we've forgot to put in, that's literally what Musk is planning to call Twitter from now on.

It follows in Musk's long-standing obsession with the word (Space X, Tesla Model X his own child X Æ A-12) having already brought the X.com domain name which just redirects you to Twitter.

Musk announced on Sunday "X.com now points to twitter.com. Interim X logo goes live later today." At the time of writing the change hasn't gone ahead but the switch shouldn't come as a surprise as Twitter's company name was changed to X Holdings Corp in April.

On Sunday, Linda Yaccarino, the current Twitter CEO (or should that be X CEO) tweeted: "It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square."

This new update to Twitter is likely to cause more confusion and unrest about Musk's influence on the site, especially with competitors like Threads growing exponentially.

Twitter: 2006 - 2023

