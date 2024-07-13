Hyde Bodrum: Inside the boho-chic five-star hotel perfect for music lovers

For most of us, our years of clubbing away into the night are confined to a fleeting few in our late teens and early twenties.



But while today’s millennials may be ageing out of the groups of revellers partying until the sunrise, there is plenty of enjoyment to be had in more relaxed and luxurious settings.

Picture this: you’re lounging by a palm-fringed swimming pool. A cool breeze dances on your skin in the warming Turkish heat. Mellow beats gently emanate from the speaker, perfectly matching the vibe. You think things can’t possibly be more perfect, until a waiter on rollerblades hands you an ice cold strawberry daiquiri, freshly made from the bar. Bliss.

Set on the shores of Türkiye’s vibrant Bodrum Peninsula, Hyde makes its Turkish debut with an adults-only, all-inclusive boho-chic haven for music and food lovers.

The setting could not be more luxurious, framed by the natural beauty of the national park and flowing to the clear blue waters of Torba Bay. Guests are encouraged to feel at ease and connected with the beautiful surroundings.

Throughout the 212 rooms and suites, including four villas, and its five exciting restaurants and bars, there is a synergy and attention to detail that seamlessly brings the outside world in.

Oversized windows and large open-plan settings open up the space. The result? Guest areas that are inviting, bright and filled with plenty of organic textures and tones that reflect the palette of the natural landscape and offer a relaxed bohemian feel.

There are different rooms and suites to cater for a variety of needs – from the Headliner Villa, where guests have three bedrooms, a private pool, a lush garden, and stunning sea views, to a General Admission King room with a pool view, balcony and stacked minibar, there are gorgeous rooms to suit every requirement.

Past the stunning art installations and endless sofa in the spacious lobby, with complimentary prosecco in hand, given to me by the friendly check-in staff, I was shown to my pool view king-sized room.

The room was pleasantly-sized and well decorated, with all the amenities one would expect. Pops of earthy-toned patterns reflected the style of the wider hotel and created a light airy atmosphere. The desk/vanity area was large and centred around a big circular mirror with its own in-built lighting – perfect for getting ready for a balmy holiday evening.

Five unique restaurants and bars mean you are never found wanting for some delicious food and drinks. La Rebelle takes its inspiration from Paris, offering dishes like grilled calamari and Côte de Boeuf.

Greater Palms is on hand for your daily recovery, with buffet food options as well as a Detox and Smoothie corner for your recovery vitamin needs.

Bungalow offers guests an all-day pool bar experience, mixing the flavours of Türkiye and the Mediterranean Coasts into delightful cocktails and soft drinks, brought to you by a rollerblading waiter.

At the Sun & Moon, all-day coffee and cocktails are served along with light bites, artisan patisserie and small plates.

Hyde Beach is set next to the sea, and is where I ate fresh beautiful dishes including deliciously creamy burrata topped with pomegranate, traditional Turkish dumplings called manti, stunning grilled prawns and fried calamari, washed down with a crisp rose.

But, it’s not only about the food. A number of wellness offerings are available to keep guests’ mind, body and souls level and rejuvenated, including morning yoga sessions and breath-work practice. There is also a Pilates studio and gym facilities located just off the courtyard.

On the entertainment side of things, weekly events are varied and can include anything from artists and DJ performances, to more relaxing acoustic sets. On Monday, the beach is the place to go for an open-air, indie movie night.

Negatives were hard to come by, though some people have mentioned that music by the beach can make it difficult to concentrate on their books by the pool.

But, if you like a mixture of stunning food, flowing drinks, vibey music and plenty of fun (as well as down time), this stay will be the one for you.