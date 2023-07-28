Adam22 and Lena the Plug are looking for a new man to 'collaborate' with

If you thought Adam22 had been put off watching his wife sleep with other men, you’d be sorely mistaken.

The YouTuber, has revealed that he’d not only encourage the mother of his child, Lena the Plug, to film a sex scene with another guy, but he’d also like to get in on the action – and has a candidate in mind.

The ‘No Jumper’ host (real name Adam Grandmaison) was speaking to actor Michael Rapaport for his ‘I Am Rapaport’ podcast when he opened up about their X-rated plans.

The interview came as the dust continued to settle following Lena’s now-notorious encounter with porn star Jason Luv.

Their tryst marked the first time the OnlyFans star (real name Lena Nersesian) had shot adult content with a man other than her husband.

And although the couple initially celebrated the film as a big success, things suddenly turned sour when Luv publicly boasted that he was “obviously” a better lover than Adam.

The podcaster responded by announcing that the porn legend was “officially blacklisted from smashing [his] wife again” and ominously threatening to “expose” him.

However, a week on, he seemed to have calmed down a bit, and told Rapaport that he was up for round two – just not with Luv.

Admitting that he enjoyed watching the video of Lena and Luv’s love-in, Adam stressed: “We definitely want to do more”.

He then clarified, somewhat more explicitly, that his wife had told him: “I want to get f**ked by you and another dude.”

“Of course we're going to film it,” he confirmed. “But she's into that idea and everything and I'm definitely into it too.”

Rapaport then pressed the ‘PlugTalk’ presenter to reveal who they had in mind for their new NSFW venture.

“It’s almost like the f**king NBA draft,” the interviewer joked. “Who’s going to be the number one draft pick?”

However, Adam replied that they didn’t have a huge number of options, given that “not that many dudes in porn have a brand about them” or a “sizeable social media platform”.



(In other words, most eligible contenders aren’t influential enough for this ambitious pair.)

But Rapaport was determined to get a name out of the content creator so, eventually, Adam conceded.

“Johnny Sins,” he said, before describing him as “pretty much like the most popular white porn star”.

“He's somebody that we've talked about having her shoot with, but then I'm friends with a lot of guys,” he added.

Adam then explained that he and Lena “are thinking about making a YouTube video or a piece of content in which we interview a bunch of different guys to try to figure out who we like vibe-wise”.

Porn star Johnny Sins is currently top of the couple's list of potential collaborators @jhonny.sins/Instagram





It sounds to us like some kind of X-rated X-Factor, and we’re sure plenty of people would be into it, especially if the success of their show ‘Plug Talk’ is anything to go by.

Still, the podcaster acknowledged that they wanted to tread carefully given the fallout from their Luv liaison.

“The Jason thing seemed good – he seemed like he was a great candidate for this – until he started running his mouth a little bit too much on that other podcast he did,” Adam said, adding: “That kind of soured the vibe for us.”

He admitted: “We were thinking about doing me, Lena and him together at a certain point, but then I feel like it kind of got ruined by him just not being able to handle the clout.”

Rapaport then revealed that he’d watched Lena and Luv’s infamous movie himself and that he “wasn't really that impressed with the whole thing”.

Defending his wife, Adam insisted: “It was her first time shooting with a different guy, she was a little on edge. She said that she felt real guilty the whole time. She was kind of nervous and stuff. So I feel like she'll probably improve a lot from here.”

He then acknowledged that Luv “didn't go as crazy as a lot of people wanted him to” but accepted that this was “probably good from [his] perspective”.

“You don't really want to see your girl getting completely manhandled on camera for the first time,” he said.

“I see how some of these male porn stars are f**king girls and they're really taking charge. I don't know if I was ready for that, and I didn't really think about that beforehand.”





Rapaport encouraged Adam to become the “Simon Cowell” of porn and give some young, inexperienced “d**k-slinger” their big break by taking them on for the project.

The adult entertainer recognised that there was certainly a lot of interest around a potential collaboration, telling his host that he was being flooded with DMs.

“Every male porn star's just tapping in with me, like, ‘Hey, I would love to be her next scene’,” he said.

“[It’s nice that they're reaching out to me as opposed to just reaching out to her, which some of them are [...] and I’m not super into that,” he stressed.

However, for anyone hoping for the swift release of a spicy threesome, you may have a while to wait.

“We're trying to move slowly with it and just let the heat from the first scene that she dropped cook for a while before we do it,” Adam said.

“But yeah, definitely, we've got some wild stuff in the works.”

