Lena the Plug’s husband bought her a Lamborghini for sleeping with a porn star

Not everyone would celebrate if their other half was filmed sharing a bed with another person.

But adult entertainers Lena the Plug and Adam22 are certainly not everyone.

Indeed, such was the delight felt by Adam22 (real name Adam Grandmaison) that his wife had successfully shot an adult scene with porn star Jason Luv, that he decided to treat her to a lavish gift.

The ‘No Jumper’ podcast host posted a video to social media showing his missus standing with her eyes closed next to a green Lamborghini.

Addressing the camera, he then announced: “OK, Lena, I’m so proud of you doing your first ever BBC scene that I decided that I wanted to get you a little something nice.”

She then opened her eyes and shrieked: “What? This? For me? Babe!” before embracing her husband.

(For the avoidance of doubt, “BBC” does not refer to the British Broadcasting Corporation here but to a very explicit slang term that we most certainly don’t endorse.)

Lena the Plug (real name Lena Nersesian) and Luv had their erotic encounter at the end of June, to the shock of millions of fans.

She and Adam are known for their podcast ‘Plug Talk’ which sees them interview a female porn actor, then have sex with her at the end of the episode.

But this was the first time she’d had sex with another man since the start of her relationship with the YouTuber seven years ago.

Adam admitted that he initially felt conflicted about their liaison, but soon came to embrace it.

“It’s officially been a week since I let my wife do a porn with another guy,” he tweeted earlier this month.

“I felt a little jealous at first but overall it wasn’t that big a deal. She’s watched me sleep with hundreds of girls and it’s never affected our relationship.

“Sleeping with that gentleman has been amazing for both her career and our business @plugtalkshow. Overall I’m glad we did it,” he added.

It comes after the content creator found himself subjected to a torrent of online mockery for “allowing” his wife to perform with a male colleague.

Lena was quick to defend her man, telling TMZ: “I've had 200 threesomes with him and women. Is that a simp?

"Someone who's been given all of this sexual experience and I get one guy and it's like a big deal?"

