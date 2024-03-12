Adin Ross reportedly got Andrew Tate arrested

Adin Ross has reportedly played a role in getting Andrew Tate arrested and extradited to the UK.

Tate and his brother Tristan will be extradited to the UK to face allegations of sexual aggression after his Romanian trial proceedings have concluded, a court has ruled.

The Tate brothers face allegations of sexual aggression between 2012 and 2015. The pair “unequivocally deny” all allegations against them.

The social media influencer is also facing rape and human trafficking charges in Romania after he and his brother were detained alongside two women in December 2022.

Now, new reports have emerged that claim law enforcement officials moved to arrest the Tate brothers after streamer Adin Ross released a video claiming that Tate planned to leave Romania.

Speaking during a recent stream to his viewers, Ross explained how Tate had recently told him: “Hey, I'm going to be leaving Romania soon and never coming back.”

He said that Tate went on to say: “So if you want to come and see me it's basically now or never.”

According to reports in the Daily Mail, the comments caused fears that Tate would try to flee Romania and head to a country where there were no extradition laws with Romania or Britain. Police reportedly acted after being sent the clip by lawyers representing women who claim they were raped and sexually assaulted by Tate.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel