Andrew Tate breaks silence after being arrested again

Andrew Tate has broken his silence on social media after he and his brother, Tristan, were detained in Romania after UK authorities issued arrest warrants.

The pair face allegations of sexual aggression between 2012 and 2015. The pair deny all allegations against them.

Four women had reported Tate to the police for alleged sexual violence and physical abuse, but the Crown Prosecution Service decided against bringing charges.

The social media influencer is also facing rape and human trafficking charges in Romania after he and his brother were detained alongside two women in December 2022.

They are accused of forming an alleged organised crime group with the intention of sexually exploiting women and are awaiting trial.

The spokesperson for the brothers is Mateea Petrescu. He said the Bucharest Court of Appeal will make a "pivotal decision" on Tuesday (March 12) on whether to execute the warrants issued by the UK's Westminster Magistrates Court.

Now, Tate has spoken after the arrest on social media. Posting on Twitter/X, he wrote: “The Matrix is afraid, but I only fear God.”

Tate often posts about ‘The Matrix’. After his first arrest in December 2022, he began talking on social media about 'The Matrix' claiming that it had "imprisoned" and "attacked him."

It comes after a recent study revealed just how much of an impact Tate is having on the ideologies of young men.

The Controversial influencer has become notorious for his misogynistic remarks. Tate and his brother Tristan are currently awaiting trial after accusations of forming a criminal gang to exploit women. They both deny the allegations.

